Senate’s committee OKs Kazakhstan-France cooperation in tackling climate change

Deputies of the Kazakh Senate’s Committee for agrarian issues, natural resources management and rural development discussed the document related to Kazakhstan and France’s cooperation in terms of tackling climate change, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The committee members debated the document on cooperation signed on Nov. 30, 2022 in Paris and its further ratification.

The document is called to promote, develop and implement large projects in the sphere of renewable energy sources and sustainable development in the territory of Kazakhstan.

The MPs believe that such projects will let ensure energy security of the country, shift to green technologies and cut hazardous emissions.

As per the document, the sides plan to construct a wind power station in Zhambyl region that will generate billions of kWh of additional green energy. The project is expected to attract an investment of about 820 billion tenge and create some 250 permanent and 2,500 temporary workplaces, respectively.

The committee members made a decision to submit the law on ratification of the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and France to the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.