Senator Bilyalov partakes in Regional Seminar on sustainable development goals for parliaments of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senator Serik Bilyalov has participated in the Regional Seminar on sustainable development goals for the parliaments of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

The event, organized by the Romanian Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, was held in Bucharest.

The seminar was attended by members and employees of the apparatus of the parliaments of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as representatives of international organizations.

The event focused on achieving 17 goals of sustainable development, adopted by the UN in September 2015.

Speaking at the seminar the senator touched upon the implementation of Kazakhstan Development Strategy until 2050, the National Plan "100 specific steps", legislative activity of our Parliament. In addition, he invited the participants of the event to attend the international exhibition EXPO-2017.

According to the press service of the Senate, on the sidelines of the seminar Mr. Bilyalov has held a number of meetings with MPs of Romania.

During the meetings the sides discussed the issues of strengthening the Kazakh-Romanian inter-parliamentary cooperation, development of trade and economic relations, in particular in the field of agricultural sector. Mr. Bilyalov highlighted the efforts of Kazakhstan in promoting global inter-religious and intercultural dialogue.