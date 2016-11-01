Senator Dariga Nazarbayeva meets with Slovak Ambassador Peter Juza

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security Dariga Nazarbayeva received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Slovakia in Kazakhstan Peter Juza, the press service of the Senate informs.

During the meeting, the Senator pointed out positive dynamics in the Kazakh-Slovakian relations and fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

The parties noted the importance of boosting the activities of parliamentary friendship groups and discussed the prospects of deepening economic and humanitarian interaction between the two countries.

Having noted the interest of Kazakhstan in implementation of joint projects in tourism sector, D.Nazarbayeva invited the Slovak journalists and businessmen to attend the EXPO 2017 international exhibition.