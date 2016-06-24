Senator I. Adyrbekov, President of Charles de Gaulle Foundation J. Godfrain met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security Ikram Adyrbekov has met today with President of the Charles de Gaulle Foundation Jacques Godfrain.

The parties discussed the issues of the Kazakh-French interaction, the Senate’s press service told Kazinform.

The sides noted that deepening of inter-parliamentary ties promotes strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. “Throughout 20 years, since the establishment of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Senate and the National Assembly of France, we have been exchanging mutual visits of parliamentary delegations,” said I.Adyrbekov.

Speaking on bilateral ties in economy, the Kazakh Senator informed that Kazakhstan had adopted a new set of measures which would improve conditions for foreign investors.

Since 2005, the volume of French investments in Kazakhstan has exceeded 12 bln U.S. dollars. Visa-free regime for French citizens was prolonged till the next year, he said.

Senator Mukhtar Altynbayev participated in the meeting too.