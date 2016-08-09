Senator Tagimov visits social facilities of Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy of the Kazakh Senate Marat Tagimov has paid a working visit to Aktobe region today.

During the trip, he met with deputies of the district maslikhats and the public in Uilskiy, Khobdinskiy, Irgizskiy and Martukskiy districts, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.



Senator Tagimov briefed local residents on the implementation of the five institutional reforms proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the National Plan "100 specific steps". At the meeting the sides mainly focused on the social problems and the provisions of the Land Code.



While in Uilskiy district, the senator held meetings with the staff of local hospital, sport complex and gas pipeline. MP Tagimov visited the construction site of a meat processing plant and a kindergarten for 140 kids in Irgizskiy district. In Martukskiy district he visited the construction site of a dairy farm and met with aqsaqals of Rybakovka village.



Senator Tagimov is set to visit Baiganinskiy and Alginskiy districts on August 10.