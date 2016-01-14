EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:07, 14 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Senators amend agreement with Kyrgyzstan on border crossing points

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session the Senate has ratified the Protocol amending the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic on the checkpoints across the state border.

    The agreement was signed on 25 December 2003 in Astana.
    According to the Protocol, the parties agreed to transfer the checkpoint located at Merke station to Chaldovar station.
    In addition, Senate's deputies have ratified the Convention against discrimination in education. Aslan Sarinzhipov, Minister for Education and Science, said that the purpose of the convention is to establish cooperation between nations in order to ensure universal respect for human rights, equal access to education and elimination of discrimination in this sphere.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Senate Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!