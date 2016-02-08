Senators discuss assistance in criminal matters between Kazakhstan, UK

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A draft law "On ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on mutual assistance in criminal cases" was discussed at the expanded session of the Committee for constitutional legislation, court system and law-enforcement agencies under the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Monday.

First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Iogan Merkel who introduced the draft law reminded the treaty had been signed on November 3, 2015 during President Nursultan Nazarbayev's last trip to Great Britain. "It regulates the issues of rendering of legal assistance in criminal cases between Kazakhstan and the UK," he said.

According to Mr. Merkel, the treaty is a standard one. "Kazakhstan has already inked such treaties with 22 countries," he added.

After the session Mr. Merkel noted that Kazakhstan had previously asked Great Britain's legal assistance in nine cases. In his words, Kazakhstan intends to sign analogous treaties with France and Germany in the near future.