Senators met with Chinese Communist Party Central Committee members (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security Ikram Adyrbekov met today with a delegation of China's Communist Party Central Committee.

Welcoming the Deputy Head of the Development Problems Research Centre of the Chinese State Council Long Guoqiang, the senator noted that building good neighborhood relations with China was one of the most important foreign policy priorities of Kazakhstan.

Long Guoqiang informed the Kazakh side of China's internal policy and main aspects of economic policy.











Senators Mikhail Bortnik and Eleussin Sagindykov attended the meeting too.

Source: Press Service of the Senate

