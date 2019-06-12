EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:30, 12 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Senators OK appointment of Karim Massimov as National Security Committee Chairman

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dariga Nazarbayeva, Chairwoman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, has held today an in-house meeting. The MPs gave their consent to the appointment of Karim Massimov as Chairman of the National Security Committee by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Senate's press service.

    Consent to the National Security Committee Chairman appointment is given exclusively by the Senate.

    Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Defense and Security, emphasized: "Karim Massimov has established himself in all areas of work as a principled, highly competent statesman, a man of integrity, faithful to the Fatherland."

    The senators unanimously voted for the proposal.

    Tags:
    Parliament Senate Kazakh National Security Committee
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!