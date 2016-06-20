EN
    18:29, 20 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Senators to discuss bill imposing moratorium on agricultural land leasing in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Senate will discuss the bill imposing moratorium on agricultural land leasing in Kazakhstan.

    Members of the Committee or Agrarian Issues and Rural Areas Development took such a decision today.

    According to Vice Minister of Agriculture Ermek Kusherbayev, the bill was drafted by his Ministry together with other interested governmental structures pursuant to the Presidential Decree as of May 6, 2016 “On declaring moratorium on application of some provisions of the Land Reform till December 31, 2016.”

    “The draft law has been developed with the consideration of the remarks and suggestions of the President’s Executive Office, Prime Minister’s Office, Prosecutor General’s Office, ministries of justice, finance and national economy,” said the Vice Minister.

