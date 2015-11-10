Senators to discuss seven bills at plenary session

ASTANA. KAZINFOM The Upper Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament is going to discuss seven bills at its plenary session.

As the Senate's press service informs, these are the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Benelux countries (Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands) on readmission of persons, the Protocol of implementation of the Agreement with Latvia on readmission of persons, the 2nd Protocol of amendments to the Agreement on preferential terms of supply of special equipment to law-enforcement agencies and special services of the CSTO member states as of October 6, 2007 as well as the Loan Agreement (Small and medium enterprises' competitiveness raising project) between Kazakhstan and the World Bank. Besides, the senators will discuss the draft Constitutional Law "On Supreme Judicial Council" and amendments to the constitutional legislation on the Supreme Judicial Council, judicial system and statuses of the judges. The amendments to some legislative acts on protection of rights of disabled people will be considered too.