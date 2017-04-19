Senators to help flood victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputies of Kazakh Senate will render assistance to citizens affected by floods, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan will transfer their one-day earnings to citizens affected by floods. This decision was taken today by the Decree of the Senate's Bureau," the press service of the Chamber reported.

As it was reported, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on April 18, 52 settlements in seven regions of Kazakhstan were affected by floods. These are Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions, where 1,949 houses were flooded. 120 road sections were washed out, 63 of them already restored. The most difficult situation in the Akmola region, where 893 houses in 26 settlements were flooded.