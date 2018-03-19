Senators to raise public awareness on 5 social initiatives in regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From March 30 to April 4, the senators will visit regions of Kazakhstan to raise the public awareness on President's Five Social Initiatives, Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a meeting of the Upper Chamber's Bureau, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

According to the press service, the Bureau received the draft laws from the Majilis for further work.



The Committee for Foreign Relations, Defense and Security is accountable for further elaboration and preparation of conclusions for the draft laws on ratification: the Protocol on the introduction of amendments to the Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United States of America on ensuring commercial rail transit through Kazakhstan for special cargoes in connection with the United States' participation in efforts to stabilize and restore the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan; on the ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on the mutual provision of land for the construction of diplomatic missions; the Agreement on cooperation of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in ensuring information security.

The Bureau also made proposals regarding the agenda of the next session of the Senate scheduled for March 29.

The senators will consider the following draft laws: on ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on the introduction of amendments and additions to the Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and property; amendments to the legislation on the regulation of land matters; amendments to the legislation on employment and migration of the population.