    16:45, 18 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Senators visit Heart Center in Shymkent city

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senators Nurlan Beknazarov and Aigul Kapbarova arrived in the city of Shymkent, where their visited the Heart Center, a leading clinic in the country’s southern part operating for more than 20 years, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Senate.

    During the meeting with the representatives of the medical facility, the Senators were briefed about the work of the clinic, and that the potential of domestic medicine allows for conducting kidney, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas transplantations.


    The doctors pointed that the shortage of donors in Kazakhstan impedes the development of medical transplantations, saving lives, requiring a constructive and legislative solution.

    Senator Aigul Kapbarova noted that the situation with a shortage of donors is uneasy, and that the issues are to be reviewed in the Senate. While Beknazarov said that the health sphere is under special control of parliamentarians.


