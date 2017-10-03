Senators visit Kuryk port ferry complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of the Kazakh Senate headed by the Committee's head Dariga Nazarbayeva visited the Kuryk port ferry complex, which is being built within the framework of the Nurly Zhol program, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy press service reports.

During the visit, the senators familiarized themselves with the infrastructure and capabilities of the ferry complex and Vice-President of KTZ Bauyrzhan Urynbassarov briefed the deputies on the port's development prospects.



The first launch complex, the port's railway component with a capacity of 4 million tonnes of cargo, was put into operation in December 2016 and in 9 months of 2017, its cargo transshipment amounted to 914 thousand tons.

In total, it is expected to transship 1 million 200 thousand tons of cargo in 2017 and up to 3 million tons in 2018.

The second phase of the construction is currently underway, the port's automotive component is being built.

In total, more than 1,000 are involved in the construction of the second launch complex.

"The implementation of this project will give impetus to the development of the region and the country as a whole through the creation of new industries, jobs, diversification of sales markets and growth of transit cargo traffic," said Mr. Urynbassarov.