    12:06, 18 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Sending young Kazakhstanis to Brazilian football academy ‘utterly ineffective&#39; - Sports Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, admitted sending young Kazakhstani football talents to Brazil was ‘utterly ineffective'.

    "Sending our young talents to the Brazilian football academy turned out to be utterly ineffective. Perhaps, in the future Kazakhstani youth will get training in Germany and the Netherlands," said Minister Mukhamediuly at the Government's hour at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Monday.
    In his words, Kazakhstan splashed out a lot of money on training of young footballers in Brazil, but alas to no avail.
    "The Brazilian system of training doesn't match the Kazakhstani one," noted the minister, adding that Kazakhstan will not send young footballers to Brazil anymore.

