    14:32, 20 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Senegal supports initiative to create Islamic Organization for Food Security - Nazarbayev (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senegal supports Kazakhstan's initiative on the creation of the Islamic Organization for Food Security with headquarters in Astana, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said after the negotiations with Senegalese leader in Astana on Friday.

    "This visit is very important for our region. The President of Senegal supports our idea on the establishment of a global network under the UN to counter terrorism. As members of the Muslim community, we've agreed to cooperate within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The Senegalese side also backs our initiative to create the Islamic Organization for Food Security headquartered in Astana," President Nazarbayev said after the bilateral negotiations in the Akorda presidential residence.
    Earlier it was reported that President of Senegal Macky Sall had arrived in Kazakhstan on official invitation from the Kazakh leader.
