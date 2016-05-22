Senegalese President visits electrolytic plant in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - President of Senegal Macky Sall paid a visit to the Kazakhstan electrolytic plant during his visit to Pavlodar city. He was accompanied by akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Bolat Bakauov and CEO of ERGS.a.r.l Aleksandr Mashkevich.

During the visit, the Senegalese leader was briefed on the work of the plant and surveyed its operating departments.

Afterwards, Macky Sall and Aleksandr Mashkevich planted trees in the Alley of Metallurgists near the plant.

