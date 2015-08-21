Kazakhstan Football Federation has just announced new appointment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Kazakhstani football player Nurken Mazbayev was named as new senior coach of Kazakhstan's national football team, a press release by the federation reads. "One of the best strikers of Kazakhstan's championship in the past, Mr. Nurken Mazbayev, was appointed as senior coach and will assist head coach Yuri Krasnozhan in training the Kazakh squad," the press releases says. The 43-year-old Mazbayev scored 138 goals for Kazakhstan in 362 matches. Later in his coaching career he trained junior football clubs in the cities of Taraz and Karatau. Prior to the appointment he served as Vice President of the Football Federation of Zhambyl region.