Senko, Savanovich to observe parliamentary election in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian MPs will observe the snap parliamentary election to Kazakhstan's Majilis (the lower chamber of the parliament), BelTA learnt from the Council of the Republic and the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

There was informed that Chairman of the Council of the Republic permanent commission for international affairs and national security Vladimir Senko and member of the House of Representatives permanent commission for international affairs Mikhail Savanovich would go to Kazakhstan as international observers of the Belarus-Russia Union State Parliamentary Assembly as part of the CIS election observation mission. Apart from that, members of the Belarusian Election Commission Ivan Shchurok and Alexander Dudko will take part in the observation of the Kazakhstani parliamentary election as part of the CIS election observation mission.

A total of 301CIS observers have been accredited for the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan. They will represent Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Belarus-Russia Union State, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Executive Committee.

Head of the election observation mission Yevgeny Sloboda met with Chairman of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan Igor Rogov to discuss the issues related to the forthcoming snap parliamentary election in Kazakhstan. Meetings also were held in the General Prosecutor's Office, the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting with Prosecutor General Askhat Daulbayev the CIS observers were updated on the legality of the election process and the work run by the General Prosecutor's Office in the observation of the election legislation. Representatives of the Supreme Court told the CIS observers about the role of courts in the election process.

The CIS long-term observers got familiar with the work of the territorial and precinct election commissions in the city of Almaty and Almaty Oblast. The snap parliamentary election in Kazakhstan is scheduled for 20 March 2016, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.