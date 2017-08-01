EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:56, 01 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Sensational archeological finding made in E Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another ‘golden man' was discovered in the Berel valley in eastern Kazakhstan.



    Historian Berik Abdygaliuly shared the news about the discovery on his Facebook page.

    "The expedition led by Zeinolla Samashev found another ‘golden man' during the archaeological excavation in the Berel valley. I was the witness of this sensational discovery during my working trip to East Kazakhstan region as part of the Sacred Kazakhstan Program," Abdygaliuly wrote.




    Tags:
    Science and research Kazakhstan East Kazakhstan region Regions Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!