Seoul-Astana-Seoul flight to be launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - South Korea's Asiana Airlines plans to launch a new flight linking the capital cities of Kazakhstan and South Korea on August 8, 2015.

Seoul-Astana-Seoul flight will be operated by Airbus 330 once a week. The flight was launched within the framework of the memorandum of mutual understanding inked between Kazakh and Korean authorities this February in Seoul. It is expected that the frequency of flights between the two capitals will increase in the immediate future. Currently, Air Astana performs one flight between Almaty and Seoul twice a week and one flight between Astana and Seoul once a week. Aisiana Airlines performs one flight between Seoul and Almaty twice a week.