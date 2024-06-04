EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:09, 04 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Seoul hosts S Korea – Uzbekistan Trade and Economic Cooperation Joint Committee sitting

    S Korea-Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    Uzbekistan delegation led by the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, visited the Republic of Korea on a working visit, UzA reports.

    As part of the visit, the 12th Meeting of the Korea—Uzbekistan Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held.

    The parties reviewed essential aspects of cooperation in energy, information and communication technologies, infrastructure, and other areas. Further steps to enhance bilateral cooperation were determined and sealed by the meeting Protocol, which was signed at the end.

    On the sidelines of the visit, meetings were also held with the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy of the Republic of Korea, the heads of the Exim Bank and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and the leadership of several leading South Korean companies, including KIA Corporation, Samsung, Lotte Chemicals, and others.

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Central Asia
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!