Seoul hosts S Korea – Uzbekistan Trade and Economic Cooperation Joint Committee sitting

Uzbekistan delegation led by the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, visited the Republic of Korea on a working visit, UzA reports.

As part of the visit, the 12th Meeting of the Korea—Uzbekistan Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held.

The parties reviewed essential aspects of cooperation in energy, information and communication technologies, infrastructure, and other areas. Further steps to enhance bilateral cooperation were determined and sealed by the meeting Protocol, which was signed at the end.

On the sidelines of the visit, meetings were also held with the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy of the Republic of Korea, the heads of the Exim Bank and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and the leadership of several leading South Korean companies, including KIA Corporation, Samsung, Lotte Chemicals, and others.