Seoul increases combat readiness after North Korea test of hydrogen bomb
Earlier in the day, the South Korean media reported that an earthquake occurred in North Korea near a site previously used for nuclear tests. Seoul said there were indications the strong tremor was man-made, meaning Pyongyang might have carried out a new nuclear test. Later North Korea confirmed it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.
"North Korea's provocation is in clear violation of Security Council resolutions and a serious challenge to international peace and security," Lim Sung-nam, South Korea's first Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs was quoted by the Yonhap news agency as saying.
The South Korean Defense Ministry "increased vigilance and combat readiness of the armed forces," the Yonhap news agency reported.
President Park Geun-hye is scheduled to preside over a National Security Council meeting later on Wednesday.
Source: Sputniknews.com
Photo: © AFP 2015/ JUNG YEON-JE