Seoul increases combat readiness after North Korea test of hydrogen bomb

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - South Korean Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday the North Korean nuclear test, calling it a challenge to the international peace and a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean media reported that an earthquake occurred in North Korea near a site previously used for nuclear tests. Seoul said there were indications the strong tremor was man-made, meaning Pyongyang might have carried out a new nuclear test. Later North Korea confirmed it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.

"North Korea's provocation is in clear violation of Security Council resolutions and a serious challenge to international peace and security," Lim Sung-nam, South Korea's first Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs was quoted by the Yonhap news agency as saying.

The South Korean Defense Ministry "increased vigilance and combat readiness of the armed forces," the Yonhap news agency reported.

President Park Geun-hye is scheduled to preside over a National Security Council meeting later on Wednesday.

Source: Sputniknews.com

Photo: © AFP 2015/ JUNG YEON-JE