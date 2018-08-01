Seoul's temperature rises to record 39.4 C

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The temperature in South Korea's capital Seoul rose to 39.4 C (103 F) on Wednesday, the highest since 1907, when data-keeping began, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.



The mercury reached 40.6 C in Hongcheon in the northeastern province of Gangwon, the highest-ever temperature recorded in the country, the weather agency said, KYODO NEWS reports.

The agency is warning of a long, hot summer and its potential impact on people's health and agricultural crops.

The previous high for Seoul was 38.4 C, logged in July 1994.

The temperature last reached the 40 C threshold in the country when it rose to 40.0 C in the southeastern city of Daegu in August 1942, according to the agency.