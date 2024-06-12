Seoul to host inaugural C5+K Summit in 2025

The inaugural C5+K Summit suggested by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to take place in Seoul in 2025, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the two presidents held important and constructive talks, both sharing views on international and regional issues.

"Astana and Seoul have close positions on the current issues. Both countries are keen on boosting multilateral cooperation. Agreement was reached to promote the dialogue between the Central Asian Five and Korea. Kazakhstan backs the Republic of Korea’s concept K — Silk Road. During today’s negotiations, an extensive talk took place on this matter. I support the Korean side’s proposal to hold the first Summit in this format next year in Seoul, which will give a new impetus to the bilateral and multilateral cooperation," said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader stressed that today when both countries are concerned about different conflicts in the world, there is an increasing need for settlement of any conflict through dialogue.