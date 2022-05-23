EN
    16:43, 23 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Seoul to phase out residential COVID-19 treatment centers by end-May

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The Seoul city government will phase out all its residential COVID-19 treatment centers across the capital by the end of this month amid the receding of the pandemic, officials said, Yonhap reports.

    In their fight against COVID-19, Seoul and other regional governments operated residential treatment centers to quarantine and treat patients with mild cases.

    Having downgraded the infectious disease level for COVID-19 by one notch to the second-highest level late last month, South Korea is now phasing out its social distancing rules to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

    «The city will shut down all its residential treatment centers in stages by May 31,» Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official of the Seoul city government, said in a press briefing.

    She said the city is devising «alternative» measures to handle asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 patients, along with a contingency plan to be implemented in the event of a virus resurgence.

    In line with the country's subsiding coronavirus infections, all but 25 COVID-19 test centers in Seoul will also be closed, Park said.

    On Monday, the capital recorded 1,213 new COVID-19 cases, the fewest in about four months.


