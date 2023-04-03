EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:21, 03 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours

    None
    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A wildfire on a mountain in central Seoul was completely put out Monday afternoon after 25 hours, authorities said, Yonhap reports.

    The fire started on Mount Inwang, a popular trekking spot in the central ward of Jongno, shortly before noon Sunday and spread rapidly due to strong wind, temporarily forcing about 120 households to evacuate, according to the Seoul city government. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

    The main fire was put out at around 5 p.m. Sunday, but firefighters had difficulty extinguishing the smoldering fires despite all-night operations.

    The city government said all the smoldering fires were completely extinguished as of 1:27 p.m.

    It estimates the fire burned about 15 hectares of woodland, equivalent to 21 football fields.

    Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the cause of the fire, leaving all possibilities open, including arson and accidental fire.


    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!