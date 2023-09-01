EN
    08:29, 01 September 2023

    Sep 1 is Day of Knowledge in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis celebrate the Day of Knowledge Sep 1. This day marks the beginning of the school year, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Ministry of Education, the number of school students in the new 2023-2024 academic year exceeds 3 million 500 thousand, including over 300 thousand first-graders.

    As the Ministry says, there are 7,700 schools across the country, with 340,676 teachers working in them.

    A total of 1.4 million primary school children will be provided with free school meals this year, as per the Presidential instruction.

    102 schools for 66,400 children are planned to be commissioned by the end of 2023, the Ministry says. This will let address the problems of 12 dilapidated and 29 three-shift schools. 260 schools are being overhauled, with 194 set to be commissioned by Sep 1.


