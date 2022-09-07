Sep. 7 parade to be held in Brasília after two years suspended

BRASÍLIA. KAZINFORM After two years without taking place on site due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional civic-military parade of September 7 will once again occupy Brasília’s Esplanade of Ministries, which leads to the seat of the Brazilian government. The comeback occurs in the year in which the Bicentennial of Brazil’s Independence is celebrated, Agência Brasil reports.

«Two hundred years since our independence I think is a landmark we really need to celebrate,» said Special Secretary for Social Communication André Costa. Some 280 thousand people are expected to attend, he noted. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 9 am and end at 11:30 am.

The secretary said the parade will feature the traditional participation of the military forces, the schools of Brasilia, the military schools, and even a group of tractors, in addition to the Smoke Squadron.

Participants will be frisked, since items such as weapons, flagpoles, glass, sprays, and laser pointers are not allowed.

The parade is among the events held as part of the celebrations of September 7 and the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil.





Photo: hagenciabrasil.ebc.com.br











