Sep. 7 parade to be held in Brasília after two years suspended
«Two hundred years since our independence I think is a landmark we really need to celebrate,» said Special Secretary for Social Communication André Costa. Some 280 thousand people are expected to attend, he noted. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 9 am and end at 11:30 am.
The secretary said the parade will feature the traditional participation of the military forces, the schools of Brasilia, the military schools, and even a group of tractors, in addition to the Smoke Squadron.
Participants will be frisked, since items such as weapons, flagpoles, glass, sprays, and laser pointers are not allowed.
The parade is among the events held as part of the celebrations of September 7 and the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil.
Photo: hagenciabrasil.ebc.com.br