Sept 16 is important day for Canelo to fight GGG - Oscar De La Hoya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Oscar De La Hoya, Head of Golden Boy promotions, he did his best to stake out T Mobile Arena for the Gennady Golovkn vs. Saul Alvarez fight in Las Vegas on September 16 - Mexico's Independence Day, as he knew that Mayweather and McGregor wanted to enter into rivalry with them, Sports.kz reports.

"That story is true. It was important to Canelo to lock in that September 16 date. That's an important date to boxing, and Canelo did something that no other fighter since me has done - that's move Mayweather out of that Sept. 16 date. Every [proposal] was sweet, and Jerry Jones is as good as they come when it comes landing the big event, but Canelo was adamant about securing that date", said Oscar, quoted by Boxingscene.com.