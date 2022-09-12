September 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 12.

EVENTS

1931 – The first edition of one of the oldest periodicals of Pavlodar region, Tribuna newspaper, goes out.

1941 – The Alma-Ata film studio is founded. It 1960 it was renamed as KazakhFilm.

1998 – A monument and a museum to well-known poet, scientist and public figure Akhmet Baiturssynov are unveiled in Almaty.

2009 – «The history of Almaty» and «The Medieval Capitals of Zhetysu», «Almaty - the history of millennia» books are published in Kazakh and Russian.

2012 – The Gumilyov Eurasian National University in Astana holds a presentation of the «Kumai» archaeological and ethnographic complex project, an open-air landscape museum.

2015 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates the members of the Soyuz TMA 16 international crew who returned form the ISS.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Dulyga Akmolda wins the Best Actor for his role in Oralman at the XIII Kazakh International Muslim Fil Festival.

2021 – Director of Astana Opera opera troupe Azamat Zheltyrguzov for the first time ever in the history of Kazakhstan takes part in the world’s unique project, the Vincenzo Bellini’s Puritans opera recording.