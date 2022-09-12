September 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of September.

NAMES

Bektas Beknazarov (1956) is a is the public figure and stateman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.





















Nurlan Aldamzharov (1975) is the chairman of the water resources committee of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry.

Born in Uzbekistan is the graduate of the Tashkent institute of irrigation engineers and agriculture mechanization.

Has been working since June 2020.









Aliya Saparova (1984) is a deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, member of the economic reforms and regional development committee.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University.

Has been appointed to the post in January 2021.





Daulet Kairbek (1990) is a secretary of the AMANAT Party.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Has been acting since March 2022.