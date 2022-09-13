September 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13rd of September.

(1935-2000) – prominent journalist, writer, laureate of Alash International Prize and State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

































(1938) – ballet dancer, ballet master, founder, and permanent head of the State Classical Dance Ensemble of the Kazakh SSR (State Academic Theatre of Dance of Kazakhstan since 2003).





























(1947) – scientist, public figure, professor, Rector of the Academy of Natural Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Rector of Turan University.

























(1964) – Majilisman, member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues.

































(1972) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar





































(1975) – Deputy Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan



