    08:00, 13 September 2022 | GMT +6

    September 13. Today's Birthdays

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13rd of September.

    Ramazan Toktarov (1935-2000) – prominent journalist, writer, laureate of Alash International Prize and State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan.









    Bolat Ayukhanov (Kuatov) (1938) – ballet dancer, ballet master, founder, and permanent head of the State Classical Dance Ensemble of the Kazakh SSR (State Academic Theatre of Dance of Kazakhstan since 2003).








    Rakhman Alshanov (1947) – scientist, public figure, professor, Rector of the Academy of Natural Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Rector of Turan University.







    Amangali Berdalin (1964) – Majilisman, member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues.









    Arman Issagaliyev (1972) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar










    Askar Zhakenov (1975) – Deputy Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan



    History of Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline
