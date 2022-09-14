September 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of September.

NAMES

Akhmet Barzhaksin (1894-1935) – prominent public figure, folklorist, translator.

Born in Zhezdinsk volosk, Atbasar district, Akmola region, he graduated from the Omsk Teacher’s Seminary, Omsk Agricultural Institute, Moscow Literature Institute.

Between 1913 and 1914, he collected 1,710 Kazakh proverbs and saying. In 1915, his book named One thousand and one sayings was published in Kazakh and Russia. He also translated the works of Leo Tolstoy.