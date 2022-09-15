September 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
1995 – Akmola city becomes the capital of Kazakhstan as decreed by the President.
2001 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursuluan Nazarbayev makes a visit to the US Embassy in Almaty city and leaves an entry in the Book of Grief condoling the American nation over the tragic events on September 11, 2021.
2005 – The International Convention on the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism is signed on behalf of Kazakhstan
2016 – The photo exhibition dedicated to the life and creative work of legendary singer Batyrkhan Shukenov is opened in Almaty city.
2016 – The National Drug Formulary is launched in Kazakhstan.
2020 – The opening of the memorial plaque to mark the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi takes place on the street named after him in Haifa, Israel.