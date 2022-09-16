September 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 16.

DATES

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

In 1994, the United Nations General Assembly issued a resolution to proclaim September 16 the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. The date was set in commemoration of signing the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer (1987), and has been marked since 1995.

Clean Up the World is one of the world's largest environmental campaigns. It begins on the third Friday of September and lasts for three days, from Friday to Sunday. The campaign unites 130 countries of the world in their intention to clean up the planet from garbage. Millions of people gather annually to clean up their cities and forests.

1944 – Aktobe Regional Philharmonic Hall is established. In 1997, the Philharmonic Hall is named after Gaziza Zhubanova.

1992 – Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with Belarus and Moldova.

2000 – Atyrau hosts International Scientific and Research Conference dedicated to the 775th anniversary of Sultan Baybars.

2005 – Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Izmir, Türkiye, which covers such areas as Manisa, Çanakkale, Denizli, Uşak, Kütahya and Aidyn.

2007 – In Vienna, Kazakhstan signs the Global Nuclear Energy Partnership Statement of Principles and becomes full member of this process. Kazakhstan fully shares the major principles of the Global Nuclear Energy Partnership Statement of Principles and points out the importance of providing guaranteed and fair access to nuclear fuel for those countries committed not to develop sensitive technologies. 16 countries including China, Russia, the U.S., France and Japan had already joined GNEP by 2007.

2010 – The X Summit of the Turkic-Speaking Countries takes a decision to set up Turkic Business Council, which will focus on the expansion of economic and trade ties.

2014 – Almaty hosts X Eurasia International film Festival.

2017 – Balkhash town in Karaganda region celebrates its 80th jubilee.

2020 – ‘Following the Steps of Great Abai: The Spiritual Journey’ expedition kicks off in Karaganda. Participants of the expedition visit places where Abai was born, lived, and created his works.

2020 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University receives prestigious Global Islamic Finance Awards 2020 (GIFA) in recognition of its contribution to the development of education in the field of Islamic finance.

2021 – UNESCO adds Kazakhstan’s Kolsay Kolderi National park to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves. This decision is adopted at the 33rd session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme