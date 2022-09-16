EN
    08:00, 16 September 2022

    September 16. Today's Birthdays

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of September.

    Talgatbek Abaidildin (1948)     – member of the Council of Senators of Kazakhstan Parliament










    Kabibula Dzhakupov (1949) – prominent statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan








    Serik Yerubayev (1968) – Majilisman, member of the Committee for Ecology and Nature Management








    Alexander Vinokourov (1973) – former professional road bicycle racer of Kazakhstan, Honoured Master of Sports in Cycling, winner of 2012 London Olympic Games, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team







    Tolegen Abdullin (1982) – Chairman of the Committee for Motor Roads of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development








    Meirim Kalaui (1985) – Mayor of Atyrau city
