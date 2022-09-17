September 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 17th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 17.

DATES

World Patient Safety Day is held annually on September 17 to raise awareness and drive worldwide intervention for the safety of patients.

World Marrow Donor Day is celebrated globally on the third Saturday of September.

Software Freedom Day is marked on September 17 this year. SFD is a public education effort with the aim of increasing awareness of Free Software and its virtues, and encouraging its use.

EVENTS

2010 – The Kazakh government and the UN sign an agreement to exempt holders of UN passports from visa requirements.

2010 - Kostanay holds a ceremony of unveiling a monument to Pushkin.

2019 – A Kazakh delegation visits Damascus, Syria, as part of the preparation for the celebration of the 1,150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi.

2021 – Grammy winner Imanbek wins Russia’s GQ Man of the Year Award in the Discovery of the Year nomination.

2021 – The Eurasian Environmental Fund is set up in Kazakhstan.

2021 – Belgium issues postal stamps to mark the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.