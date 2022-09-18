EN
    08:00, 18 September 2022 | GMT +6

    September 18. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of September.

    Baurzhan Tortayev (1967) – Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan

    Berik Abdygaliuly (1971)– Governor of Ulytau region

    Yerzhan Abil (1973)– Rector of the Presidential Public Administration Academy

    Madi Akhmetov (1995) – Majilisman, member of the Committee for Ecology and Nature Management
