08:00, 18 September 2022 | GMT +6
September 18. Today's Birthdays
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of September.
Baurzhan Tortayev (1967) – Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan
Berik Abdygaliuly (1971)– Governor of Ulytau region
Yerzhan Abil (1973)– Rector of the Presidential Public Administration Academy
Madi Akhmetov (1995) – Majilisman, member of the Committee for Ecology and Nature Management