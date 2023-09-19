September 19. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of September, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Deputy head of the Medical Center of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lyudmila BYURABEKOVA was born in 1973 in Karaganda city. She graduated from the Karaganda State Medical Academy, the Kazakh Pharmaceutical Institute, and the International Business Academy. She dedicated her career to domestic healthcare sector rising through the ranks to become the Vice Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2017 and 2020. She was appointed to her recent post in 2021.

Consul General of Kazakhstan in Xian Zhoshykhan KYRAUBAYEV was born in 1975. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kokshetau University. He started his professional career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1998. He went on to serve at the Kazakh Embassies in Uzbekistan and China. Prior to taking up his recent post this March he worked as the director of the Asia and Pacific region at the Ministry between 2021 and 2023.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Darkhan MEDEUBAI was born in 1978. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University and the Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University. Throughout his career he worked for the Nur Otan Party (present-day AMANAT Party). He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2012 and was designated to his recent post in June 2016.

Chairman of the Committee for regulation of natural monopolies of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Assan DARBAYEV was born in 1984 in Akmola region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the University of Warwick. Throughout his career Darbayev worked at the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to the recent post in September 2019.

Akim (head) of Ulan district of East Kazakhstan region Duman RAKHMETKALIYEV was born in 1988 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Prague International University and the Kazakh-American Free University. Throughout his career Rakhmetkaliyev held various posts. Prior to being appointed to his recent post in April 2023 he was the head of the finance department of East Kazakhstan region.

Kazakh poet and writer, veteran of the Great Patriotic War Askar TOKMAGAMBETOV was born on this day 114 years ago in 1905 in Kyzylorda region and passed away in 1983. Throughout his life he worked for many newspapers, composed poems about the horrors of the WWII and penned many novels.