September 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 2nd of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 2.

EVENTS

1995 – As decreed by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev writer Moris Simashko is awarded the title of the People’s Writer of Kazakhstan.

2007 – The first book of the Kurdish language by Knyaz Mirzoyev, President of the Association of Kurds «Barbang» is published in Kazakhstan.

2011 – The joint communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Guatemala is signed in Moscow.

2011 – The photo exhibition devoted to 20 years since the closing of the Semipalatinsk test site is held in one of the central halls of the OSCE headquarters at the Hofburg in Vienna.

2015 – The 500th Soyuz TMA-18M launcher with Kazakh astronaut Aidyn Aimbetov on board lifts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 10:37am.

2019 – The National Council of Public Trust is established.

2019 – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivers his first State-of-the-nation Address to the people of Kazakhstan at the joint session of both chambers after being elected as Head of State.

2019 – The News Agency BaigeNews.kz is set up.

2020 – The US Trade Chamber officially announces the establishment of the Kazakh-US Business Council in order to further strengthen trade and economic cooperation.