September 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 20th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 20.

EVENTS

1913 – The first Kazakh football teams such as SSK, Olymp, Lastochka, Orlyata and Yarysh appear in Semipalatinsk city. Prominent Kazakh writer, ethnographer and poet Mukhtar Auezov played for the Yarysh football club.

2001 – A unique ethno-park with a total area of 36 he is opened in Karaganda city, which is a small model of Karaganda region, featuring the city and district pavilions, Karkaraly Mountains and Lake Balkhash.

2002 – Kazakhstan establishes the post of Commissioner for Human Rights.

2010 – Men’s tennis team from Kazakhstan for the first time reaches the Davis Cup World Group.

2013 – Kazakhstan launches Turan-TV channel that focuses on active lifestyle and outdoor rest to promote health culture, sport, domestic tourism, and so on.

2016 – Kazakhstani violinist Yerzhan Kulibayev is among top three winners at the George Enescu Festival for his performance of Opera No.36 by Tchaikovsky in Re Major.

2016 – Kazakhstani military observer in the UN Mission in Western Sahara (MINURSO) Liutenant Colonel Askar Kozhagaliyev is appointed as a commander of the UN base of military observers in Ausard.

2018 – The large-scale project Focus-Kazakhstan is staged in London, featuring Kazakhstani works of fine and modern art since the 30s of the 20th century and until the present days.

2019 - A Street named after famous Kazakh statesman and public figure, people’s writer of Kazahstan Abish Kekilbayev is opened in Almaty city.

2019 – The Hungarian capital of Budapest hosts the ceremony of opening an office of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking countries.