September 20. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of September.

NAMES

– public and political figure, one of the first Kazakh agronomists.

Born in the city of Ayagoz, East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Koksu Agricultural School (in the city of Kapal) as well as the University of Central Asia.

He penned a couple of books.

















– radiologist and oncologist, PhD, professor, honored scientist of Kazakhstan, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Almaty Medical Institute as well as a graduate school of the Institute of Surgery of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

In 1997, he was awarded Japan’s World Peace Prize for contributing to the fight for a nuclear-free world.













–Chairman of the Atyrau Regional Court.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.





























– Kazakh actor of cinema and theatre, TV host, merited worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Youth League of Kazakhstan award.

The Kyzyk-Orda native graduated from the Tchaikovsky Almaty Musical College.

































– advisor to the Kazakh PM.

Born in Kokshetau region, she graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management.

She was appointed to her current post in April 2022.

























– Chairman of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the University of York through the Bolashak program, and gained his master’s degree from the London School of Economics and Political Sciences,

He took up his current post in August 2022.

















– head of the entrepreneurship development department of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

He graduated from the Tomsk State University, KAZGUU University and gained his master’s degree from the Columbia Law School.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2022.