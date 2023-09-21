EN
    07:00, 21 September 2023 | GMT +6

    September 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    Kazinform's Timeline
    Photo: KazInform

    Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 21.

    EVENTS

    1989 – The 14th session of the KazSSR Supreme Council of 11th convocation following which a number of resolutions were adopted takes place.

    1993 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Germany on an official visit, holds meetings with former President of Germany Richard von Weizsäcker, Economy Minister Jürgen Möllemann.

    1993 – Kazakhstan and Albania exchange notes establishing diplomatic relations.

    2011 – The 66th UN general Assembly begins its work in New York.

    2017 – Kazakhstan assumes chairmanship of the Association of Pension and Social Funds.

    2020 – The book Pedagogics by Magzhan Zhumabayev is published in the Turkish language.

    2021 – The Day of Kazakh Culture takes place at Water Front complex in Muscat, Oman.

    2021 – On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, the exhibition Kazakhstan – 30 years of independence, 556 years of history opens in Lisbon, Portugal.

    2022 – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signs the decree on holding presidential elections on November 20, 2022.

    2022 – Kazakhfilm’s two films receive awards at the  Literature and Cinema international film festival in Gatchina, Russia. Film Mukagali by Yermek Utegenov is awarded with the special international jury diploma for the best work, and Akyn by Darezhan Omirbayev receives an award for the best script.

    History of Kazakhstan
