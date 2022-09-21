EN
    08:00, 21 September 2022 | GMT +6

    September 21. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of September

    Kapan Badyrov (1904-1998) – actor, stage director, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, one of the founders of Kazakh theatre art.









    Abai Tasbulatov (1951) – Lieutenant-General, representative of the High Command of the Republic of Kazakhstan Armed Forces.









    Kairat Nurperissov (1957) - public and political figure of Kazakhstan.










    Johan Merkel (1958) – member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan.









    Vladimir Smirnov (1964) – famous Kazakh skier, 1994 Olympic Games champion, four-time world champion, four-time silver and two-time bronze winner of the Olympic Games.



