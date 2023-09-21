September 21. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of September

NAMES

Abai Tasbulatov (1951) - lieutenant general.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Konayev Alma-Ata Higher Combined Arms Command School, Frunze Military Academy.

Kozhakhmet Baimakhanov (1953) – former Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, honored builder of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhalagash village, Kzyl-Orda region, he is a graduate of the Tomsk Engineering and Construction Institute.

From 1999 to 2004, Baimakhanov served as the mayor of Kyzylorda city.

Iogan Merkel (1958) – former member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokchetav region, he graduated from the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

In 2008-2017, he acted as the first deputy prosecutor general of Kazakhstan.

Dinara Satzhan (1982) - Kazakh journalist, TV host, entrepreneur, fashion-producer, owner of a network of Kazakhstani multi-brand stores Dinara Satzhan, blogger.

Born in Karaganda region, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh national University.

Dinara rose to fame while being a TV host on Khabar TV channel. She is the winner of the Missis Kazakhstan 2008 contest, author and host of the Status QUO and Sky Studio programs on Astana TV channel.

In 2017, she was the advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan TV channel, engaged in the rebranding of the Qazaqstan national TV channel.

Almira Turssyn (1990) – actress, screenwriter.

Born in Alma-Ata, she is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Moscow State University.

In 2019, she debuted as an actress in Akan Satayev's Tomiris historical film, in which she played the main role.

In 2022, she won Mrs. Globe Kazakhstan-2022 contest.