September 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 23rd of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 23.

EVENTS

1935– The Council of People’s Commissars of the KazakhASSR decrees establishing the Kazakh State Art Gallery, which now known as the Kasteev State Museum of Arts.

1992– Kazakhstan and the Republic of Colombia establish diplomatic relations.

1993– An economic union is created between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

1994– The Akmola Ago Technical University is named after Saken Seifullin, the Kazakh writer, prominent public figure, statesman.

1998– Almaty city hosts the ceremony of opening of the statute to the Soviet and Kazakh composer, merited artist of the KazakhSSR Asset Beiseuov.

2003– The 1st Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is held in the city of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) to enhance accord and promote constructive dialogue between the civilizations, confessions, countries and peoples.

2005– The Memorial Complex devoted to Aliya Moldagulova is unveiled at the junction of Moldagulova Avenue and Zhubanov Brothers Str. in Aktobe city.

2010– The list of monuments of history and culture of local importance is compiled and approved as part of the Cultural heritage program.

2012– A premiere of Abai opera is held at the Meiningen Theatre.

2019–Uly Dala tarikhy book (The history of the Great Steppe) is given the highest award at Card Couture Award 2019 in Prague.

2020 – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signs a decree opening a General Consulate in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

2020 – The Industry Development Fund is created.

2021 – A small qurultay (meeting) of Kazakhs discussing issues of most interest to the Kazakh diaspora abroad takes place in Istanbul, Turkiye.