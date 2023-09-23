September 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 23.

EVENTS

1935– The Council of People’s Commissars of the Kazak ASSR decrees to establish the Kazakh State Art Gallery, which later, in 1984, is renamed as the Alikhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts of Kazakhstan. This is the largest museum of the country and the leading scientific and research and cultural and educational centre in the field of arts.

1992 – Kazakhstan and the Republic of Colombia establish diplomatic relations.

1993 – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign an agreement on establishment of the Economic Union in Central Asia.

1994 – The Government of Kazakhstan decrees to rename the Akmola Agrarian University into the Saken Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University.

1998 – Almaty unveils a monument to Asset Beiseuov, Soviet and Kazakh composer, merited artist of the Kazakh SSR. Asset Beisseuov hugely contributed to the development of the Kazakh pop music.

2003 – The I Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is held in Astana.

2010 – Kazakhstan compiles for the first time the State List of Monuments of History and Culture under the Cultural Heritage Programme.

2012 – Abai Opera by great Kazakh composers Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi (1944) is staged at the Thuringian Theatre in Meiningen, Germany.

2013 – Well-known Russian writer Gennady Vasilyev writes historical novel “Khan Bukei” about the role of Astrakhan region in Khan Bukei’s life, the relocation of the Kazakhs of the Small Zhuz between the Volga and Ural rivers as per the decree of Emperor Paul I in the spring of 1801.

2019 - Uly Dala tarikhy book (The history of the Great Steppe) receives the highest award at Card Couture Award 2019 in Prague.

2010 – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signs a decree on opening the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Samarkand (Uzbekistan).

2020 – Kazakhstan establishes Industry Development Fund for state support of domestic processing enterprises.

2021 – Small Qurultay (meeting) of Kazakhs held in Istanbul, Turkiye. More than 100 representatives of Kazakh diaspora from Turkiye and European countries, representatives of the organizations universities of Kazakhstan participate in the event.

2021 - Jas Nomad project aimed at the revival of Kazakh traditions and rituals launched in the Kazakh capital. Young people aged from 14 to 29 are eligible to join the project.

2022 – Kazakhstani Yevgeny Fyodorov wins a gold medal of the World Cycling Championship in Wollongong, Australia, after finishing first in 169.8km race.