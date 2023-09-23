EN
    08:00, 23 September 2023

    September 23. Today's Birthdays

    Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of September.

    Photo: topdoc.me

    Nurlan Aryn (1961) – professor, PhD, Daryn State Prize winner, surgeon.

    Born in Alma-Ata city, he graduated from the Pediatrics Faculty of the Asfendiyarov Alma-Ata State Medical Institute.

    Photo: maek.kz

    Murat Igaliyev (1966) – Deputy Director-General for development at Kazatomprom.

    Born in Atyrau region, he is a graduate of the Semiluki technical college No.24, SaRATOV State Technical University.

    Photo: centrasia.org

    Yeskendir Kudaibergenov (1976) – Deputy Head of the Kazakh President’s Representative Office in Parliament.

    Born in Kapchagai city, Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

    From 2006 to 2011, he worked as Deputy Chairman of the Natural Monopoly Regulation Agency of Kazakhstan.

    He took up his recent post in 2011.

    Photo: press service of the akimat of Zhambyl region

    Talgat Mamayev (1977) – Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region.

    Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Dulaty Taraz State University.

    In 2020, he served as Ethics Commissioner of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

    He was appointed to his current post in August 2020.

    Photo: inbusiness.kz

    Daniyar Aliyev (1982) – head of Shymkent city’s department of economic research of the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan.

    Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the National Security Committee’s Academy, Kazakh Economics University, Russian National Economy and Public Administration Academy under the President.

    He was appointed to his current post in 2022.

